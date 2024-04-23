Lucas Vazquez future closing in on resolution after avoiding question on Real Madrid future post-Clasico

There is no way it will be remembered as the week of Lucas Vazquez, but at Real Madrid, few players enjoyed a better week. There is a chance that it is remembered as the Clasico of Lucas Vazquez from a Real Madrid point of view, and it has again focused talk surrounding his future.

Vazquez was involved in all three Real Madrid goals, winning the penalty, scoring and assisting, as he dominated the much more heralded Joao Cancelo on the flank. At 33 years of age, Vazquez often goes unheralded, but has proven his worth again in the second half of the season. Carlo Ancelotti picked him out for special praise following El Clasico too, and Jude Bellingham in a form too.

As per both Relevo and Diario AS, Real Madrid are looking to move forward with talks on his future this week, and will get in touch with his agent to do so. Los Blancos will try to extend his deal for a further year, while the latter hint that he could have more than one renewal left in him. Matteo Moretto says Vazquez is much more inclined to stay than to leave, in spite of his evasive answer on his future after El Clasico.

The former Espanyol winger is likely to start Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich, with Dani Carvajal suspended for the match. He continues to be a reliable alternative to Carvajal, and is a positive influence on the dressing room, despite often featuring much less than many players would like.