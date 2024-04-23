Goalkeeping crisis set to see 36-year-old coach in goal against Deportivo La Coruna this weekend

Galician side Arenteiro will head north to A Coruna this weekend to face regional giants Deportivo La Coruna, who also lead to their Primera RFEF group in the third tier. Seventh-placed Arenteiro may be doing so with one of their coaching staff in goal though.

An injury crisis has caused a curious situation at the club, after Diego Garcia injured his Achilles’ tendon, ruling him out long-term. Third-choice Manu Figueroa is also injured, without any sign of him returning to action soon, as per Cadena SER, which leaves just Pablo Brea as an option for Javi Rey.

Arenteiro head to third-tier league leaders Deportivo this weekend, but they may do so with goalkeeper coach Diego Rivas trying to keep a clean sheet. Starter Diego Garcia and 3rd-choice Manu Figueroa are both injured, while back-up Pablo Brea is cup-tied. (Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/QH5w1Xh8L3 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 23, 2024

However Brea is on loan from Deportivo, and cannot play against his parent club, leaving Arenteiro without any alternatives for their journey to Riazor this weekend. While they have been casting around for an emergency signing, so far they have been unsuccessful, and it looks as if 36-year-old goalkeeping coach Diego Rivas may be registered to play in goal against Depor, in order to avoid an outfield player going in.

It might not be so far-fetched to think that Rivas could put in a good performance against Deportivo, as he only retired last year as a reserve option for Racing Ferrol. Rivas spent much of his career in the second and third tiers of Spanish football himself, excepting a brief spell at Auckland City in New Zealand. He could be set for a glorious return this Sunday at the 32,000-seater.