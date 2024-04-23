Barcelona Real Madrid

Euro 2024 selection shows La Liga lagging behind in referee quality compared to rest of top 5 leagues

On Tuesday, the referee line-up for Euro 2024 was revealed. 18 on-field officials have been selected from across Europe for the tournament, which will be held in Germany.

Among those selected as on-field referees in Jesus Gil Manzano, who was at the centre of controversy earlier this season for chalking off a late Jude Bellingham goal during Real Madrid’s draw with Valencia. As reported by Marca, he will be the only representative from La Liga at this summer’s tournament, although Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez and Juan Martinez Munuera will be present as VAR officials.

By comparison, there will be two referees present from each of the remaining top five leagues, which suggests that UEFA are unsure of the qualify of officials in La Liga. It has been a very contentious topic over the last few seasons, and especially during this campaign, and it appears that those in European football’s governing body have taken notice.

Posted by

Tags CTA Euro 2024 Jesus Gil Manzano La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News