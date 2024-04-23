Confirmed: Barcelona star ruled out until 2025 after tearing ACL in freak training incident

Over the weekend, it was widely reported that Sergino Dest had suffered a serious knee injury during a training session with PSV Eindhoven. The Barcelona loanee has had an excellent season with the runaway Eredivisie leaders, but it’s now been confirmed that his campaign is at an end.

As per ED, Dest has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which almost certainly means that he will be out of action until 2025. The 23-year-old suffered the injury during a freak training incident involving none of his teammates, with the report stating that it was sheer bad luck for the USMNT defender.

It’s a huge blow for Dest, who had looked like revitalising his career back in The Netherlands. It also cast doubt on PSV’s intention to sign him on a permanent basis, which Barcelona have been desperate to happen, as they aim to raise funds in the summer. However, it seems like the injury has had little effect, which is good news for all involved.