Barcelona’s Rafa Marquez decision hints further at Xavi Hernandez staying on as manager

Barcelona’s managerial situation could be sorted in the coming days. Xavi Hernandez announced in January that he would be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season, although it now appears that he is open to staying on for next season.

If Xavi were to go, the expectation was that Rafa Marquez would be his replacement. However, Sport have now reported that the Mexican is set to remain as manager of Barca Atletic for at least one more season.

Barcelona are very happy with Marquez’s efforts at the B team, and they consider him to be a candidate for the first team manager’s position in the future. However, it appears that he won’t be taking on the role now, which further points towards Xavi staying on for another 12 months.

A meeting involving Xavi, Deco and Joan Laporta is expected to take place later this week, after which the Barcelona managerial situation should become clearer. At this stage, all signs point towards things staying the same for next season.