Barcelona left with positive impression after speaking with La Liga over plan to return to 1-1 transfer rule

With Barcelona’s season having been all-but ended on Sunday after defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, attention has already started turning towards the summer. Amid scheduled talks with Xavi Hernandez in the coming days over convincing him to stay on as manager, club bosses are also working to improve the financial situation before the transfer window opens.

According to MD, Barcelona are currently working on being able to close and meet the budget that was planned for the current season. At this stage, the expectation is that an after-tax profit on €11m will be achieved, which has led to optimism that the club can finally return to the 1-1 transfer rule.

That would mean that Barcelona could sign players this summer with any FFP restrictions, which could be a massive incentive for Xavi to stay on as head coach. The report notes that enquiries have been made with La Liga over the matter, and these have been met with positive impressions.

Securing a new agreement with Nike will certainly help Barcelona with improving their financial situation, and that could be announced as early as next week. The hard work is being done behind the scenes to ensure that they can compete in the transfer market this summer.