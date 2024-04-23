Barcelona hoping to announce €100m boost from Nike deal next week

Barcelona are closing in on a new sponsorship deal with kit manufacturer Nike, which could be a major financial boost for the Blaugrana as they enter another summer with uncertainty over their finances.

The new deal is expected to be a decade long, and will be worth up €1.2b based on their annual earnings, plus a €100m signing bonus, as reported last week. That bonus could be on the way as soon as next week say Sport, claiming that Barcelona believe they could announce the deal as early as next week.

🚨 Araújo's camp is not happy with Barcelona's renewal offer. He could leave. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 23, 2024

After months of legal threats over breaking their current deal of 26 years, studying the option of making their own kits, and sounding out Puma over a potential offer, Barcelona and Nike appear to have found a way to remain together.

The timing could be important, with Barcelona due to present their budgets next week to La Liga which will impact their salary limit for this summer. In particular, the signing bonus could fill the gap left by the €40m that Barcelona have not received in payments for the sale of 49.5% Barca Vision in 2022, and the €60m they are due in June.