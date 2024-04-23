Ayoze Perez: The former Newcastle United and Leicester City star keeps Real Betis in the hunt for Europe

Outside of El Clasico, Real Betis produced a statement 2-1 victory against rivals Valencia with a brace from former Premier League forward Ayoze Perez. After an initial composed finish from the 30-year-old, a second half Valencia penalty levelled the scores. However, Perez had the final say as a deflected shot from outside the box produced all three points in a fierce battle for Europe.

After a run of four consecutive losses, Real Betis have now put together consecutive wins following their victory over Celta in Matchday 31. Currently sat at 7th in the table and three points adrift from Real Sociedad in 6th, Betis will need to continue their good form to put pressure on their European rivals. Perez has scored five goals in La Liga this season, which is his highest tally in a single campaign in the top five European leagues since 2019-20, where he scored eight goals with Leicester City.

Speaking to media after the match, Perez spoke about his admiration for teammate Isco as well as his determination to stay in the fight for Europe:

“Isco is a phenomenon, I only have good words for him. It’s a pleasure to see him play. I thank him for the assist.

“The team has a high level. We must protect this European position and hold onto it.”

Real Betis are due to take on bitter rivals Sevilla in Matchday 33, where they will be aiming to make it three wins in a row and put the pressure on those around them.

