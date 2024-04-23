Arda Guler hosts Turkish BBQ for Real Madrid teammates Fede Valverde and Brahim Diaz ft. traditional dance

Real Madrid players were given two well-earned days off by Carlo Ancelotti after they put Manchester City out of the Champions League and ended the La Liga title race against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. Arda Guler took advantage of it to host a barbecue.

Everyone laughing at Arda Guler for not getting enough game time even though this kid has clearly been cooking 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xBsGXdb6q7 — JACUZZI (@JACUZRMCF) April 23, 2024

Brahim Diaz and Fede Valverde were invited for the celebrations, and the 19-year-old seemed in his comfort zone as he grilled fro his teammates. Taking advantage of the good weather, he even had Diaz and Valverde participating in what appears to be a traditional Turkish Halay dance to the untrained eye.

Arda Guler invited Fede Valverde and Brahim Diaz for a BBQ yesterday after #RealMadrid's Clasico win. Did they know what they were getting themselves into?pic.twitter.com/KRFYrOKr6b — Football España (@footballespana_) April 23, 2024

Guler has been limited to just 98 minutes of action this season, much to his very patent frustration. However Carlo Ancelotti has promised him more mintues in the remaining six La Liga games, and it has been clear to see his teammates are fond of him, especially when he scored his first goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.