16-year-old Belgian talent requests release from club amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona moved successfully to bring in the likes of Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich last summer from around Europe, and the latest teenage talent they have their sights set on is Belgian defender Jorthy Mokio.

The 16-year-old central defender has four caps for Belgium’s under-17 side, and has also made two appearances for KAA Gent, making him the youngest player to do so. His debut came at the end of March.

🔵💫 Jorthy Mokio (16) is now the youngest player to ever play for KAA Gent! The talented centreback is also left footed. 📈 pic.twitter.com/GgQLpNmJxK — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 4, 2024

As per Sascha Tavolieri of RMC Sport, Mokio has asked the Royal Belgian Football Federation to be released from his youth contract with Gent. This information is coupled with the fact that the Blaugrana are reportedly interested in him, and the fact he was present at Montjuic last week to watch Barcelona play Paris Saint-Germain with his family. Barcelona have also opened talks with his agents.

🔵🐮 Been told young #KAAGent talent Jorthy Mokio through entourage sent a request to RBFA to be disaffiliated from Buffalos last week. 🇧🇪 Jorthy Mokio and his family attended Barça – PSG match last Wednesday as FC Barcelona’s now considered as potential contender at the… pic.twitter.com/40Wrv1YTBq — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) April 23, 2024

A left-footed central defender, Mokio has stood out for his ability on the ball, be it moving forward from the back or his passing. Barcelona’s transfer policy beyond the senior side has taken a step forward over the last five years, with the signings of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Pablo Torre, Faye and Darvich all being signed as teenagers.