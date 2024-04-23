Barcelona

16-year-old Belgian talent requests release from club amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona moved successfully to bring in the likes of Mikayil Faye and Noah Darvich last summer from around Europe, and the latest teenage talent they have their sights set on is Belgian defender Jorthy Mokio.

The 16-year-old central defender has four caps for Belgium’s under-17 side, and has also made two appearances for KAA Gent, making him the youngest player to do so. His debut came at the end of March.

As per Sascha Tavolieri of RMC Sport, Mokio has asked the Royal Belgian Football Federation to be released from his youth contract with Gent. This information is coupled with the fact that the Blaugrana are reportedly interested in him, and the fact he was present at Montjuic last week to watch Barcelona play Paris Saint-Germain with his family. Barcelona have also opened talks with his agents.

A left-footed central defender, Mokio has stood out for his ability on the ball, be it moving forward from the back or his passing. Barcelona’s transfer policy beyond the senior side has taken a step forward over the last five years, with the signings of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Pablo Torre, Faye and Darvich all being signed as teenagers.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Jorthy Mokio KAA Gent

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. 🍌🍑

    2 clasico victories out of 10
    660 millions wasted in assets
    2 eliminations in EL
    1,6 billion debt
    Last CL win 2015
    Coach carouselle, 4 last coaches resulted in only 3 trophies
    2 trophies in last 3 seasons
    Another 0 trophy season

    AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 🫵🤣

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News