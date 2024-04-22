Xavi Hernandez’s mindset 48 hours ahead of summit to decide Barcelona future

Barcelona are set to meet with Xavi Hernandez in the coming days to decide whether he will continue as manager for the final year of his contract next season, but there is no certainty on how that meeting will go.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that the meeting to dicsuss Xavi’s future is currently set for Wednesday, when if all goes to plan, there will be more clarity on who will be the coach of the Blaugrana next season.

🚨 Barça will not accept specific requests that Xavi's may have in order to continue. He will have to adapt. There have been no contacts with any other coach, but several agents have called to find out about the situation. President Laporta wants to convince Xavi although there… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2024

Monday morning saw a slew reports claiming that Xavi was in fact open to remaining at the Blaugrana next season, but wanted promises regarding recruitment and the behaviour of the club going forward. However Moretto says that people close to Xavi are still briefing that he is yet to make a U-turn on his decision, and as things stand, intends to leave Barcelona. On the other hand, President Joan Laporta above all is convinced that he can change Xavi’s mind on the matter.

Other reports also add that sporting director Deco is of the opinion that Barca Atletic manager would be a better option going forward. Had Xavi made it through to the semi-finals of the Champions League with Barcelona, and/or beaten Real Madrid in El Clasico, the groundswell of opinion would have been firmly in his favour. Yet following two frustrating defeats, Xavi’s continuity will be a much harder sell to players, press and fans.