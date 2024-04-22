Xavi Hernandez requests meeting with Barcelona to discuss U-turn on resignation

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has not had the end to the season that he wanted, following elimination from the Champions League and defeat in El Clasico, all but sentencing the La Liga title in favour of Real Madrid. However it might not be the end of the line for Xavi as manager just yet.

According to the latest reports coming out of Catalonia, Xavi has requested a meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy to discuss his continuity at the club. He is keen to have guarantees on reinforcements in the summer transfer market, but is considering changing his mind on his decision to leave, after a change of heart, say RAC1.

This is backed up by reports from Diario AS and Marca, who also claim that Xavi will meet with President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco to talk over his future in the coming hours. Both say that it has reached the ears of the Barcelona chiefs that he could be interested in walking back his decision this summer. The fact that none of the other managers available are options that Barcelona have full faith in could work in Xavi’s favour. As such, Rafael Marquez is best-placed to replace him in the event Xavi does leave.

The former say that Laporta and Deco have opened the doors to him continuing in the role next season, and that Deco has not made any moves in the transfer market, feeling it necessary to have the green light from the prospective manager. Marca concur with those reports, and both are also keen to emphasize that one way or another the decision on the manager will take place this week, the feeling being that it cannot be put off any longer.

Since those initial reports, MD have also reported that Xavi is open to remaining in the job too. Seeing the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal continue to develop, alongside the backing of the fans, has helped him to reconsider.

Xavi still has a year left on his deal at Barcelona and has maintained in recent months that he will not change his decision, while also vindicating his announcement that he was leaving with the improved form of the team. Following defeat in El Clasico though, Barcelona are now further away from Los Blancos than when Xavi made his announcement.