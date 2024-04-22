Xavi Hernandez has given green light to Deco to pursue two players for Barcelona this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly open to remaining in the job beyond this summer, despite months of claiming that he would not change his mind on his decision to leave this summer. He has also begun discussing plans for next season and potential signings this summer with Sporting Director Deco.

One of those is RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo. Deco was seen meeting representatives from his agency last week, although since it has also been reported that this was instead to discuss the role of Mikayil Faye in the first team, who is represented by Olmo’s father. Xavi likes the former La Masia talent, and he has a release clause of €50m this summer.

There's a meeting pending to make a definitive decision. There are good vibes between Xavi, Laporta and Deco, and the coach has felt supported from within the club during the positive trajectory of the past few months. There have also been key players insisting on his continuity.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez has also been offered to Barcelona, and Xavi has given the OK to Deco to go after the Argentine too. Rodriguez is out of contract this summer and available on a free, and while MD say that he was not their first choice for the pivot position, he is a player that Xavi likes.

A move to sign Rodriguez seems much more feasible than one for Olmo at the time of writing, as Barcelona will need to make major sales in order to contemplate pursuing big money deals this summer. As of last Friday, Barcelona were yet to make an official approach for Guido Rodriguez, but he has been linked to the Catalan side frequently over the last 18 months.