Xavi Hernandez drops transfer conditions to stay at Barcelona and makes alternate request

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is due to meet with the club this Wednesday to discuss his future, and from the outside looking in, it appears no decision has been made from the Blaugrana hierarchy about who the manager will be next season. That said, there is consensus that decisions should be made in the next week or two.

That idea is corroborated by Bar Canaletes, who remark that there seems little clarity within the club as to whether Xavi will continue. Joan Fontes explained that last week Xavi requested three top signings in order to remain at the club next season from Deco, at which point the sporting director informed him this was impossible.

1- Xavi le pide a Deco para seguir 3 fichajes.

2.- Deco le dice que eso es imposible.

3.- Xavi pide una reunión con Yuste, Jan y Echevarría y que el club comunique que le han pedido continuar y con esa condición, Xavi se quedaría. Laporta decreta que dependia del resultado de hoy — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) April 21, 2024

Thereafter, Xavi drops his conditions, and instead requests a meeting with Vice-President Rafa Yuste, President Joan Laporta and Laporta’s ex-brother in law Alejandro Echevarria. He says that he will be happy to continue even without the business he wants being done, but that it must be the club that publicly asks him to stay.

There is yet to be a firm response to that, but is is thought that Laporta is not convinced by Rafael Marquez as an alternative to Xavi. Bar Canaletes highlight that Deco and board member Enric Masip are adivising in favour of Marquez, but Yuste would much rather continue with Xavi.

Earlier on Monday, Football España were informed that people close to Xavi say he has still not changed his mind on his decision to leave, which is compatible with these reports, if he has not been given the guarantee he needs. It looks as if Wednesday will see some form of decision taken one way or another regarding Xavi.