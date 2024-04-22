Why Barcelona are being linked with €60m Dani Olmo alongside Manchester United and Tottenham

Links between RB Leipzig and Spain playmaker Dani Olmo and Barcelona have been a feature of his career, almost ever since leaving La Masia at the age of 15. Yet it has raised eyebrows that the Blaugrana should be linked with Olmo this summer, given their financial difficulties, and the likelihood that Leipzig will demand his release clause.

Writing on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has explained that in part those links, which have appeared amongst others to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, may be down to his representatives being keen to set things in motion regarding a potential move this summer. While Olmo would no doubt fit Barcelona like a glove, there is reason to suspect that a meeting with his agent was in fact not to do with Olmo.

On the other hand, Xavi knows that the team needs tweaks in order to be competitive, and wants guarantees from the board that this will happen. Guido Rodríguez is an option to arrive as a free agent, while Dani Olmo is another target that's already being worked on. @RogerTorello,… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2024

Barcelona’s chief targets this summer are supposedly a pivot in midfield as well as a left winger, in addition to bringing back Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. Yet there is little clarity on whether they will be able to do that business, given they are unlikely to be able to sign players without restrictions.