WATCH: Pain on pain for Barcelona fans as Real Madrid support boom out chant at Santiago Bernabeu

Barcelona fans watched on in dismay on Sunday night, as for the second time this season, they gave up the lead in El Clasico only for Jude Bellingham to arrive in the box for a stoppage time winner. A particularly painful defeat for the Blaugrana given it all but ends their season, the Santiago Bernabeu did not miss their chance to poke fun at the situation.

During the game and after the match, chants of ‘Xavi quedate’ [Xavi stay] could be heard from not the Barcelona fans, but the home Real Madrid support. Ironically desiring that Xavi Hernandez remain in the job, feeling that it is beneficial to Los Blancos.

While Barcelona fans are probably divided to a degree on the future of Xavi Hernandez, it was a chant that rang out at Camp Nou last season, and Montjuic earlier this year, after he delivered a first league title in four years, in one of his two full seasons at the club. This season is well on the way to finishing without a trophy though.

It does not appear that the Bernabeu will be given their wish though, as Barcelona appear set to bid farewell to Xavi this summer. Regardless of the actual results, the feeling that Xavi has been derided and lost prestige over the past six months, in part due to his press conferences, is inescapable. While the same is true amongst plenty in the Barcelona fanbase, that brings with it a particular pain given what he was to the Blaugrana support as a player.

