WATCH: Fresh video appears to show Clasico ghost goal went in; ‘recreations’ claim whole ball not over

Barcelona saw their season slip away from them with a 3-2 defeat to arch rivals Real Madrid on Sunday night, following a stoppage time winner from Jude Bellingham for the second time this season. The Blaugrana felt they were denied a perfectly good goal though, with VAR not intervening when Lamine Yamal thought he had scored.

Manager Xavi Hernandez was furious after the match, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, usually a much more measured character, called it a disgrace that La Liga have not implemented goal-line technology. The incident entered the surreal with Ilkay Gundogan asking the referee Cesar Soto Grado to check his watch for a notification, assuming that it would be in place.

A fresh video appears to show that Andriy Lunin did not get to the ball in time, with his body behind the line, and the ball looks fairly clearly in.

However from the angle the camera is at, it is impossible to say conclusively, as a top-down camera would be needed. On the other hand Canal+ in Poland have emitted a 3D recreation of the goal, where they claim the whole ball is not over the line.

Ultimately, there will be no way of ever knowing, but it does highlight the point that goal-line technology would have avoided any controversy within seconds. Given the amount of money that a win, a place in the table, qualification or relegation can mean to teams, the reported €3-4m cost of the techonolgy seems insignificant.

