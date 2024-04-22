WATCH: Fresh video appears to show Clasico ghost goal went in; ‘recreations’ claim whole ball not over

Barcelona saw their season slip away from them with a 3-2 defeat to arch rivals Real Madrid on Sunday night, following a stoppage time winner from Jude Bellingham for the second time this season. The Blaugrana felt they were denied a perfectly good goal though, with VAR not intervening when Lamine Yamal thought he had scored.

Manager Xavi Hernandez was furious after the match, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, usually a much more measured character, called it a disgrace that La Liga have not implemented goal-line technology. The incident entered the surreal with Ilkay Gundogan asking the referee Cesar Soto Grado to check his watch for a notification, assuming that it would be in place.

🚨💥 Análisis del gol fantasma del Real Madrid – Barcelona. 👉🏻 El balón traspasa por completo la línea. ❌ 𝗘𝗦 𝗚𝗢𝗟. ▪️ La falta de recursos de LaLiga privó al Barcelona de un tanto completamente legal. pic.twitter.com/9EG7yy28rr — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) April 22, 2024

🚨 The entire ball crossed the line yesterday. Barcelona should have been given a goal. @ArchivoVAR pic.twitter.com/wO6SnmAyOt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2024

A fresh video appears to show that Andriy Lunin did not get to the ball in time, with his body behind the line, and the ball looks fairly clearly in.

🚨EL BALÓN REBASÓ POR COMPLETO LA LÍNEA DE GOL‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZzCUTzsEmw — Zona Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) April 22, 2024

However from the angle the camera is at, it is impossible to say conclusively, as a top-down camera would be needed. On the other hand Canal+ in Poland have emitted a 3D recreation of the goal, where they claim the whole ball is not over the line.

Piłka 𝐍𝐈𝐄 przekroczyła linii bramkowej!❌ VAR ostatecznie podjął słuszną decyzję!👍 📺 El Clasico możecie oglądać w CANAL+ PREMIUM i CANAL+ online: https://t.co/ZOdlmLP9Cz pic.twitter.com/Pr1HoxbQ7T — CANAL+ SPORT (@CANALPLUS_SPORT) April 21, 2024

Both Being Sport + Canal+ released the footage of the ball.

The ball didn't entirely cross the line.

& it's not Real Madrid's fault that Laliga doesn't have a goal line technology.

BARCA actually voted for Tebas salary increment while Real Madrid was against it.

So, deal with it pic.twitter.com/Dr4bFB2WCZ — Ksquare (@kunlexco001) April 22, 2024

Ultimately, there will be no way of ever knowing, but it does highlight the point that goal-line technology would have avoided any controversy within seconds. Given the amount of money that a win, a place in the table, qualification or relegation can mean to teams, the reported €3-4m cost of the techonolgy seems insignificant.