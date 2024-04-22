WATCH: Dani Carvajal video from preseason goes viral after Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico

They say never to take into account preseason results, and Dani Carvajal certainly set about trying to prove that to be the case this season. After Real Madrid were beaten 3-0 in a preseason friendly last summer, Carvajal put out a statement of intent.

The game was played in Dallas, Texas, and saw Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres score, and while Lopez was on target again for Barcelona, that was the only similarity that will be remembered fondly by the Blaugrana.

🚨 Barça have lost four consecutive Clásicos. @pedritonumeros — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

After that match, Carvajal gave a post-match interview reassuring Madridistas that they had nothing to worry about this season.

“I am convinced that in official competitions, we will walk all over them. We tried to do the best possible, we had a lot of chances at the end, five posts. We missed a penalty.”

“[The fans] They can relax. When the moment of truth comes, we will walk all over them.”

"When the moment of truth comes, we will walk all over them." Dani Carvajal after a 3-0 #ElClasico defeat in preseason.pic.twitter.com/0lL8Szsn1Q — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2024

Three Clasico wins in a row later, it is hard to argue otherwise. While Real Madrid certainly didn’t walk all over Barcelona in the two La Liga clashes – they did so in the Spanish Supercup – Los Blancos did impose their will when it mattered. In both Clasicos in Spain, Real Madrid came from behind to win in stoppage time.