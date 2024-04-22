Sporting Director confirms positive negotiations for Barcelona defender

Barcelona and USMNT full-back Sergino Dest was performing as well as he has done since breaking into Ajax’s first team as a teenager, but was cruelly struck down by injury over the weekend. He may still be on for a move to his loan club PSV Eindhoven though.

Marcel Brandts told Studio Voetbal, via MD, that conversations are still ongoing for Dest with Barcelona. That is despite the fact that the 23-year-old suffered a knee injury at the weekend that some believe could keep him out for the rest of the year, although Brandts admitted they were unsure how long his recovery would be.

🚨 João Cancelo is living his worst moment as a Barça player. The Portuguese followed up a below par performance against PSG with another one against Real Madrid. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/FocXfQNeYx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2024

“We were in negotiations with him and his agent last week. Yes, that is going in the right direction. We have to wait to see how or what is done, but we believe in Sergino and I assume that he will be fine again. We would very much like him to continue at PSV.”

Dest is out of contract in 2025, and Barcelona will no doubt be desperate to sell him this summer, as they look unlikely to try and hang onto him any longer. He has a buy clause fro PSV believed to be between €8m and €10m, but the Dutch side are seemingly keen to bring that price down. This season Dest has been used at left-back, with 7 goals and 2 assists coming from his work in 37 games.