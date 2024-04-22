Spanish Football Federation release Clasico VAR audio amid controversy over Lamine Yamal ghost goal

The Referees Technical Committee (CTA), which is part of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), have released the audio files from the VAR room during El Clasico, which was not short of controversy.

Between a Real Madrid penalty, a penalty not given on Lamine Yamal, a yellow card given to Eduardo Camavinga, a goal that was ajudged not to have crossed the line, and another Barcelona penalty appeal on Fermin Lopez, there was fury amongst the Barcelona contingent, and none more so than coach Xavi Hernandez and President Joan Laporta. This is not to say that these decisions were incorrect or otherwise, but it is

📹 Vivimos el Clásico a través de los audios del equipo arbitral. 🏆 Al igual que tras la final de la #CopaDelRey, acercamos las conversaciones sucedidas durante el partido. ⚽️ Nuevo ejercicio de transparencia por parte del @CTARFEF ℹ️ https://t.co/bANJHMvEng#ArbitrajeRFEF pic.twitter.com/cwNysb8QLE — RFEF (@rfef) April 22, 2024

Barcelona President Joan Laporta had requested the audio and the video footage from the VAR room, something MD say they will not be given, and threatened legal action if there was proof of a mistake. Laporta said that there was also precedent to ask for a replay of the Clasico.

During the audio released, the VAR can be heard telling referee Cesar Soto Grado that there is no clear angle of the ball being over the line. Meanwhile they see clear evidence of a penalty on Lucas Vazquez, and Soto Grado can be heard saying ‘nothing, nothing, nothing’ when Fermin makes contact with Antonio Rudiger in the box.

In all likelihood, Laporta and Barcelona hold little hope of replaying the match, rather this posturing is a way of making a point and pressuring officials down the line. It has been a feature of Real Madrid’s club media channel all season, and Laporta may feel he needs to respond.