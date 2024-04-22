Real Madrid to make sale if top target for summer arrives – Fabrizio Romano

It is no secret that Real Madrid are trying to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, whether he arrives this summer or next. The Canadian is still yet to respond to Bayern’s latest contract offer, but Los Blancos are expected to make their own offer to Bayern. It will have consequences for the other two left-backs in the Real Madrid squad.

Los Blancos are reportedly willing to wait and sign Davies on a free next summer if Bayern do not accept what they believe to be a reasonable amount for the 23-year-old, somewhere between €30-50m depending on various reports. Yet they have a verbal agreement on terms with Davies already, putting Bayern in a tricky position.

Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that if Davies does sign this summer, then one of Fran Garcia or Ferland Mendy will be sold this summer, calling it ‘impossible’ for Los Blancos to go into next season with all three.

For the past year, Ferland Mendy, who has a year left on his deal, has been available on the market, and while Real Madrid are open to letting him leave due to his age and injury issues, has received the backing of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach has made Mendy his de facto starter and called him ‘the best defensive left-back in the world’.

Meanwhile Garcia was signed back from Rayo Vallecano last summer, and after an early run in the side, has more or less been sidelined by Ancelotti. Eduardo Camavinga still remains more of a trusted option than Garcia as things stand. There has been some talk that Bayern could take Mendy in a swap deal, but rarely do swaps come off these days due to the number of parties and negotiations involved.