Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti makes Arda Guler promise and explains Vinicius argument

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was understandably content at the end of El Clasico, as Los Blancos all but wrapped up the Liga title with a 3-2 win over Barcelona. It came courtesy of a another late Jude Bellingham winner, and it was followed by euphoric celebrations at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he did have to answer questions about two of his players looking unhappy at the end of the match.

Vinicius was content by the time Bellingham’s goal went in, not least taking advantage of it to poke fun at Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez. The Brazilian was seen shouting at Ancelotti as he came off in the final 10 minutes, but the Italian coach explained that he was understandably unhappy at coming off during a crucial point of the match.

"He didn't like the change, he wanted to continue. The effort from the forwards has been tremendous, taking into account what happened at the Etihad." " We ask them to defend, work for the team, they are very fast, they always attack the space… They wear themselves out a lot.… pic.twitter.com/jOfY4KE98W — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile it was noticed, not for the first time, that teenage starlet Arda Guler was not part of the celebrations from the bench. However Ancelotti made him a promise that should cheer him somewhat.

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen it, I can’t comment. Now we will calmly evaluate everything. Guler will now have the minutes he wants now,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

Guler has been restricted to just 98 minutes since returning to fitness in January, causing immense frustration in the 19-year-old. With six games remaining in La Liga, Ancelotti should be able to give him plenty of game time as he rotates his side for the Champions League – Los Blancos need just 7 points from those games to secure the title.

Nevertheless, Guler’s presence next season is in doubt, with some at the club advising him to head out on loan next season in order to continue his development.