Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Frenkie de Jong future, Real Madrid defensive addition and Samu Omorodion

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Frenkie de Jong exit from Barcelona no longer a categorical no

Barcelona have not yet received any official offers for either Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong, but if one arrives, it will be considered. Barcelona are asking for €70m as a minimum for the Dutchman, who Bayern Munich like. Bayern also like Araujo but as of today there is no meaningful news regarding that deal. Contacts have stopped in recent months, as we reported earlier this week.

I think Barcelona will want to avoid selling too many top players, maybe one, but it all depends on the offers that arrive. Frenkie de Jong would like to stay at Barcelona as things stand, but a move is not something categorically ruled out.

Real Madrid have Nacho Fernandez replacement lined up

I can say that Rafa Marin will return, who can take Nacho’s place. Lille defender Leny Yoro is a target, someone they have followed for a long time, but Real Madrid do not want to pay him too much for him, seeing as his contract expires in 2025.

Atletico Madrid haven’t received €45m offer for striker Samu Omorodion

I am not aware of any official offer so far. Samu Omorodion has a release clause that is close to €100m and if they do not pay the clause, he is not for sale.

Milan have met several times with Julen Lopetegui

Yes, Lopetegui is one of the names, one with which they have met several times, but there are other names. Milan haven’t made any official moves for these coaches yet. From next week we will have a better understanding of how things will go.