Luka Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid next season – report

After a season in which it seemed inevitable that the ending would see Luka Modric depart, it appears as if the Croatian could be keen to remain at the club for a further season. The 38-year-old is still capable of excellent performances, but many foresaw him leaving, having been relegated to the bench for much of the season.

Modric did start El Clasico on Sunday night, and performed well in stages, moving the ball with his typical composure and finding gaps in the opposition midfield. As per Diario AS, Modric wants to extend his contract for a further year. They say his recent performances have shown that he has not given up, either on winning a starting spot, or earning a new contract.

Prior to this it was said that Modric was still considering his decision, but it would be understandable if the euphoria generated by Real Madrid’s Champions League and Liga campaign have inspired Modric to keep going. It would be tricky to leave Real Madrid anyway, and but doing so when it looks so enjoyable to play for them even more so.