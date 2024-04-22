Jude Bellingham throws praise at unsung Real Madrid star after El Clasico win

Jude Bellingham singled out an unexpected Real Madrid player for praise after their 3-2 El Clasico win over Barcelona.

The England international produced another late winner against the Catalans this season as he clinched victory in added time.

A goal for Bellingham brings his league tally up to 17 for the season so far and he is well placed to break the 20-goal barrier before the end of the campaign.

However, despite the huge focus on Bellingham, the midfielder was keen to share the love around the Real Madrid squad.

Veteran wing back Lucas Vazquez produced a textbook performance as he scored the second equaliser of the night for the home side.

Vazquez has developed a reputation for producing in the big moments for Real Madrid down the years and he came off the bench to score in the midweek UEFA Champions League penalty shootout win over Manchester City.

🚨Jude Bellingham knows who the real Real Madrid #ElClasico hero is😆 https://t.co/KnJBT4SV5p — Football España (@footballespana_) April 21, 2024

Bellingham was in no doubt over his enduring value to Real Madrid and gave him a post match shout out.