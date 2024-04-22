Girona closing in on Champions League spot after securing European football mathematically

Girona secured European football for the first time in their history over the weekend, after a thumping 4-1 win over Cadiz at Montilivi. The Catalan side are already making history, but are now perilously close to a Champions League spot next season.

Their win meant they were mathematically in the Conference League at the very least, but with a 17-point gap to Real Sociedad in 6th, are all but guaranteed a place in the Europa League too. With Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid drawing, Girona moved within two points of Barcelona this weekend, while expanding the gap to the Basques and Madrilenos to 10 and 7 points respectively.

👋 Hola Europa, ja som aquí. Però no volem aturar-nos. 🇪🇺 👋 Hello Europe

👋 Olá Europa

👋 Bonjour l'Europe

👋 Ciao Europa

👋 Привіт Європо

👋 Hallo Europa pic.twitter.com/zbo1ynUwz3 — Girona FC (@GironaFC) April 20, 2024

It means, as per Sport, are just three wins away from the Champions League next season, in what will go down as one of the finest ever achievements in La Liga, should Michel Sanchez and company get over the line – not least for the manner in which they have played.

Ahead lie Las Palmas (A), Barcelona (H), Alaves (A), Villarreal (H), Valencia (A) and Granada (H), which Girona should feel comfortable getting nine points from based on their form this season. Yet their five-game losing streak away from home is certainly a concern for Michel.

Naturally their links to the City Group have stained their achievements this season, but with a salary limit in the bottom seven of La Liga, they are dramatically outperforming their resources.