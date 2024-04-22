Frenkie de Jong injury update: season over but not Euros for Barcelona star – ESPN

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong achieved a rare feat on Sunday night, as he was applauded off by the Santiago Bernabeu, for all the wrong reasons. His ankle issues returned after a collision with Fede Valverde, and he was stretchered off in the end.

As per ESPN, de Jong will miss the rest of the season, spending approximately five weeks sidelined. That should still allow him to compete in the Euros with the Netherlands this summer though, with Germany opening their home tournament in just over six weeks time.

It is a third ankle problem this season for de Jong, who missed about two months of action between September and November, before another month-long lay off in March and April. The Dutch midifelder is likely to be crucial for Ronald Koeman at the Euros this summer, and Barcelona have little left to play for in their remaining six games, outside of a top two spot and a place in next season’s Spanish Supercup.