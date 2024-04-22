Barcelona star out for remainder of season after El Clasico injury

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will miss the rest of the season after being stretchered off during their 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday night, adding injury to insult. The Dutch midfielder’s time out is as of yet unknown, but should that be the case, then it will be a minimum of a month.

De Jong’s toe made contact with Fede Valverde in a strong challenge just before half-time in El Clasico, with the foot shocked backwards, which left de Jong on the floor. He ended up being stretchered off and replaced by Pedri. Marca say that there is no certainty on his injury just yet, but that it is a given he will miss Barcelona’s remaining six games games agaisnt Valencia, Girona, Real Sociedad, Almeria, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

Xavi: "We have a spectacular present and future." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

Of course the major question for de Jong will be whether he misses the Euros with the Netherlands now. There are just over two weeks between the final matchday of the season and the start of Euros in Germany. It gives de Jong around six weeks to prove his fitness to Ronald Koeman, if indeed that is a possibility.