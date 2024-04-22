Barcelona Sporting Director Deco differs from President Joan Laporta on Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are set to meet with manager Xavi Hernandez in the next week to discuss his future, but there is no consensus within the hierarchy at the club over how they should approach his future.

Xavi announced he would be leaving in the summer in January, and despite denying that he could change his mind, multiple reports have emerged claiming that he could be open to do doing exactly that.

As per Sport, he has seen the development of the youngsters, and now believes the dressing room is behind him, after two months of improved form until last week. He will consider staying if he is promised certain reinforcements, and sees the club make an effort to improve their media image. Part of the club feels that Xavi is in no position to be making demands however, and want a manager who is happy to forge ahead with what they have. The reality is that big signings are almost impossible this summer anyway.

On the other hand Relevo say that even if Joan Laporta is keen on trying to convince Xavi to stay, Sporting Director Deco is less so. The Brazilian-Portuguese likes Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez as an option, as he values his methodology in training, his use and handling of young players and he sees him as being ready to make the jump.

Despite high squad turnover, Marquez has turned it into a successful season for Barca Atletic, and currently has them second. The two hold a good relationship, and the only doubt he has is whether Marquez could transfer his methods to a group of big-name senior players.

Laporta is less sure of Marquez, and is concerned that it might be too big of a risk to take, as Marquez has never managed at fully professional level. He feels that given the other options, they are better off at least trying to convince Xavi to remain, or alternatively perhaps looking at a foreign option, like Hansi Flick or Thomas Tuchel, even though none of the alternatives are convincing the Barcelona board entirely either.