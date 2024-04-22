Barcelona have meetings set to decide future of Xavi Hernandez and move ahead with replacement

Barcelona have six games left this season, but already all thoughts will be turning to the coming campaign, as Xavi Hernandez looks set to exit. The 44-year-old announced his intention to resign in January, and having come up short in the crucial moments of the season, there seems little argument for that decision to change.

While Xavi declared that he had not been made aware of any meeting before El Clasico, MD assure that this week Barcelona will meet with the coach to discuss their plans for next season. His continuity is not impossible, but it is now expected that they settle his exit in the summer. Prior to El Clasico, it had been maintained that President Joan Laporta was keen to hold onto him, but that now looks a difficult U-turn to make for both.

Xavi: "We have the goal of continuing to fight and get second place, which gives us access to play another competition." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

Barca Atletic coach Rafael Marquez is the hot favourite to take over. The Mexican is the cheap option, and while other candidates mentioned such as Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel remain available, their names have lost strength in the running to replace Xavi.

Marquez is authoring a fine season with Barca Atletic currently, who sit in second position in their Primera RFEF group, six points of leaders Deportivo La Coruna. That said, there is no escaping the fact it would be his first job at that level, and he has not received the same praise as the likes of Garcia Pimienta, Luis Enrique or Pep Guardiola during their time in the same job.