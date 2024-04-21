Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez was once again left angered by referees as his side lost 3-2 at Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana have seen their La Liga title defence ended in the Spanish capital via Jude Bellingham’s late winner at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are now in a position to ease on to the league title alongside fighting for the UEFA Champions League crown.

Xavi’s side took the lead twice on the night, before Real Madrid rallied each time, and Bellingham edged the contest.

However, the key moment of the night focused on Lamine Yamal’s disallowed goal before the break, as VAR ruled against the Spanish international.

The teenager saw his strike saved by Andriy Lunin, but with no goal line technology in action, VAR confirmed the entire ball did not cross the line.

Xavi has been sanctioned multiple times this season, following criticism of match officials, and the former midfielder was angered by another perceived injustice in Madrid.

“Everyone has seen the referee’s performance. They can sanction me, but the images are there for all to see. We have been better than Real Madrid and we deserved all three points”, as per quotes from Diario AS.