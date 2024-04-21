Barcelona Real Madrid

(WATCH) Vinicius Junior’s El Clasico penalty leveller against Barcelona

The stage is set for an El Clasico thriller with Real Madrid level at 1-1 against Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have made the trip south to the Spanish capital aiming to keep alive their slim chances of a La Liga title defence this season.

The Catalan giants were eight points behind Los Blancos ahead of kick off and they would need a major change to remain in the hunt.

However, despite the odds being stacked against them, Barcelona drew first blood at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Andreas Christensen headed home Raphinha’s corner.

That positivity was short lived for the visitors as Pau Cubarsi conceded a penalty on his El Clasico debut and Vinicius Junior continued his fine record against Barcelona from the spot.

The Brazilian international netted a hat trick against them in the Spanish Super Cup final in January and he now moves on to 13 league games this season.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Andreas Christensen Pau Cubarsi Raphinha Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News