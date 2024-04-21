(WATCH) Vinicius Junior’s El Clasico penalty leveller against Barcelona

The stage is set for an El Clasico thriller with Real Madrid level at 1-1 against Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have made the trip south to the Spanish capital aiming to keep alive their slim chances of a La Liga title defence this season.

The Catalan giants were eight points behind Los Blancos ahead of kick off and they would need a major change to remain in the hunt.

However, despite the odds being stacked against them, Barcelona drew first blood at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Andreas Christensen headed home Raphinha’s corner.

Andreas Christensen rises high to head home at the back post! 💥 A dream start for Barcelona in ElClásico 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/HBzJUuhSP9 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 21, 2024

Goal Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona CHRISTENSEN PUTS THE CATALAN GIANT INFRONT pic.twitter.com/UWxki5zF7b — Pubity Sport (@pubitysport) April 21, 2024

That positivity was short lived for the visitors as Pau Cubarsi conceded a penalty on his El Clasico debut and Vinicius Junior continued his fine record against Barcelona from the spot.

Vini Jr levels things up from the spot! ⚪ There was no hesitation with that penalty from the Brazilian 😎 pic.twitter.com/zn7yqNCFqI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 21, 2024

VINICIUS EQUALIZES FOR REAL MADRIDpic.twitter.com/TyGfo1vJV7 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 21, 2024

The Brazilian international netted a hat trick against them in the Spanish Super Cup final in January and he now moves on to 13 league games this season.

