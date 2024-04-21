WATCH: Madrid-based Barcelona fans make feelings known to Xavi Hernandez ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have arrived in Madrid for Sunday’s El Clasico showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu. Realistically, a win is required in order to keep in touch with Real Madrid in the La Liga title race – Los Blancos are currently eight ahead, but that deficit can be reduced to five with a victory in the Spanish capital.

MD captured the moment that Xavi Hernandez and his players were given an enthusiastic greeting upon their arrival in Madrid, with around 200 Barcelona fans gathering near the team’s hotel. Many serenaded the head coach with chants of “Xavi stay”, showing that they are still backing him despite the Champions League exit earlier this week.

🔉 Gritos de “Xavi quédate” a la llegada del Barça al hotel 📹 @ap_angelperez pic.twitter.com/iCuQ45C59q — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 21, 2024

Xavi has already announced that he will be stepping down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season, although that hasn’t stopped club bosses in their efforts to convince him to stay on. In the opinion of those fans present in Madrid, they also believe that the 44-year-old should reverse his decision, although it looks unlikely at this stage.