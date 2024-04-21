WATCH: Heartwarming moment Cadiz star comforts young fan after 4-1 defeat to Girona

Saturday was a very disappointing day for Cadiz. Relegation rivals Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano both secured victories, and their heavy defeat to Girona means that they are now six points adrift in the drop zone with six matches to play.

For one young supporter, the defeat at Montilivi was all too much, and he charged on to the pitch towards midfielder Gonzalo Escalante, who was being interviewed after the full time whistle. The Argentine was seen consoling the youngster as he spoke to the interviewer, before giving him his shirt.

Cadiz's Gonzalo Escalante had his post-match interview gatecrashed in the most wholesome way 💛💙 'This is what counts. THIS is football!'@Cadiz_CFEN #LALIGA pic.twitter.com/y0klUc1jGG — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 21, 2024

It has been a tough spell for Cadiz, who have played Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Girona in their last five matches, securing two wins (vs Atleti and Granada). However, others above them have also picked up form, which means that their chances of survival are depleting. A big run-in is required from Escalante and the rest of his teammates.