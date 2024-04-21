(WATCH) Barcelona storm into El Clasico lead at Real Madrid

Barcelona have made the perfect start in their El Clasico trip to Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana head to the Spanish capital looking to keep alive their faint hopes of a La Liga title defence this season.

The Catalans are currently trailing Los Blancos by eight points at the top of the league table and they need a major swing to remain in the title race.

However, La Blaugrana can only win the league games in front of them, and they have stormed into a 1-0 lead inside the first ten minutes in Madrid.

Raphinha’s superb back post corner evaded the Real Madrid defence and Danish international Andreas Christensen headed home.

Andriy Lunin was the midweek UEFA Champions League hero for Real Madrid, but the Ukrainian was unable to deal with Raphinha’s delivery, as Barcelona gained the all important edge on the night.

Barcelona have won two of their last three away games in Madrid and victory tonight would keep the title battle alive in the run in.

