Real Madrid stars challenge each other to ‘kill off’ La Liga title

Real Madrid are honing in on the La Liga title following their 3-2 El Clasico win over Barcelona.

Los Blancos ended their rivals chances of retaining the Spanish title on a rollercoaster night in Madrid.

Jude Bellingham’s added time goal clinched victory for the hosts as they move to within a maximum of eight points of clinching the domestic crown.

A major boost in their title chances will allow Carlo Ancelotti to split his squad with greater focus on chasing down a UEFA Champions League crown.

Two players expected to be utilised by Ancelotti in the weeks ahead are veteran duo Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez with the latter scoring on the night.

Modric captained Real Madrid, in what is set to be is final El Clasico appearance, and the pair challenged the squad to go on and get the job done in the coming matches.

“We are exactly where we want to be, 11 points up and we have little left now to win the league”, Modric stated at full time, via Diario AS.

“The win shows how hard we are working. We’ve had a very good league campaign, now we need to finish it off, so let’s go for it”, added Vazquez.

Up next for Real Madrid is a league trip to Real Sociedad on April 26 before heading to Bayern Munich in a crunch Champions League semi final first leg four days later.