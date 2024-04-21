Real Madrid have replacement in mind for departing veteran defender

It looks as if Nacho Fernandez is set to end his 13-year spell in the Real Madrid first team this summer, following reports that he will look to move on. The 34-year-old was reportedly in the same position last season, and U-turned on his decision last minute, but is closer to leaving than he is to staying as things stand.

This would open up a spot at the back for Los Blancos, with David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger likely one short of the number of central defenders teams tend to carry. However Real Madrid are already planning to replace Nacho with Rafa Marin, as Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España. The imposing 21-year-old is a product of the academy at Valdebebas, and has spent this season on loan at Alaves, where he has impressed in his debut campaign in Primera, and one Castilla graduate will take the place of another.

So far this season, Marin has made 31 appearances, 25 of which have been starts, becoming a regular early on in his time in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Defensively he has been excellent, although next season should ask different things of him at Real Madrid, likely playing with more space in behind him.