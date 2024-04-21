Real Madrid coach keen to leave at the end of the season, Bundesliga move a possibility

It seems very likely that this season will be Raul Gonzalez’s last as head coach of Real Madrid Castilla. The iconic former footballer has held the role for five years, but he is now keen for a new challenge.

According to Diario AS, Raul is prepared to listen to all offers in the summer. In recent weeks, he has been linked with Sevilla to replace Quique Sanchez Flores, who is expected to move on at the end of the season, having only taken over in December.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that Raul has been contacted in recent days by German manager Felix Magath, who wants him as his assistant manager for next season at an unnamed Bundesliga side.

Raul’s dream has been to be manager of the Real Madrid first team, but with Carlo Ancelotti staying on for next season, it won’t happen any time soon. Further to that, Xabi Alonso is best-placed to succeed the Italian, so his chances of taking on his ideal role appear to be very far away, so a departure this summer makes sense.