Paris Saint-Germain end interest in Barcelona star ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona need to make significant sales this summer if they are to balance their books ahead of next season, and one of the players that has been linked with a possible departure is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has regularly attracted attention from clubs across Europe over the last few years, and given that he is one of the highest earners at the club, he is a prime candidate to be sold.

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich have registered their interest in de Jong, and they could have a clear path towards securing his signature. That’s because Paris Saint-Germain have effectively ended their interest, as reported by Sport.

🚨 PSG aren't as interested in Frenkie De Jong anymore. @tomasandreu68 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/aCGTYBNSt2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2024

PSG are no longer considering de Jong because they are focusing elsewhere. Specifically, they are targeting a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe, with Victor Osimhen the leading candidate.

Barcelona are open to receiving offers in the region of €80m for de Jong, but that is one less club that will pay this amount. It could mean that he stays another for at least another 12 months, which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.