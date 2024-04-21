Outgoing Real Madrid star wants MLS move this summer, La Liga stay completely ruled out

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez will not sign a new contract, despite an offer being on the table. The 34-year-old, who has been with the club for 23 years, intends to leave at the end of the season, so that he can start a new chapter in his career.

It remains to be seen where Nacho ends up, but one thing for certain is that he won’t stay in Spain. Marca have reported that the veteran defender does not want to face Real Madrid, and that also means that remaining in Europe is also very improbable – bad news for Inter Milan, who are reportedly interested in his signature.

At this stage, Nacho’s first choice would be to move to the MLS, although he is also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. Either way, the likelihood is that he wouldn’t be facing Real Madrid, who are already advancing their plans to sign his replacement.