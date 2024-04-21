“Nine points” – Michel Sanchez sets out Champions League target after Girona secure European qualification

After defeating Cadiz 4-1 at Montilivi, Girona officially secured their place in Europe for next season. The Catalan side will be in the Europa Conference League at the very least, although with six matches still to go, they are aiming much higher.

After securing European qualification, head coach Michel Sanchez couldn’t contain his delight. He took the moment to reflect on the journey that Girona have been on since he joined the club in 2021, as per Marca.

“Today is a day to celebrate and see the club’s project in recent years. These players have made history, they have to celebrate. Achieving this is historic but we want to go one step further, we have a good advantage and we want to make it effective. I remember those who have been with us for the longest time, they have suffered in Segunda and now look where we are.”

Michel is setting his sights on finishing inside La Liga’s top four, which would ensure a place in next season’s Champions League.

“With nine points, we’re sure we’re a Champions League team. The important thing is to take it game by game, we’re capable of winning any game and anyone can beat us if we don’t give 100%. Let us celebrate, and on Tuesday we will think about Las Palmas.”

It has been a fairytale campaign for Girona. They are now 10 points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Club with six games to go, and their dreams of playing in the Champions League are edging ever closer.