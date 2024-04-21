NFL legend Tom Brady jets in for El Clasico

The glamour of an El Clasico tie has brought NFL icon Tom Brady to the Spanish capital as Real Madrid host Barcelona.

The seven time Super Bowl champion has stretched his sporting interest into European football in recent years following his investment in English club Birmingham City.

However, he will be a very special guest at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight, in a crunch battle at the top of La Liga.

Brady’s social media video, as published Marca, shows him speeding around the streets of Madrid on an electric scooter, much to the amazement of shocked locals.

😆NFL icon Tom Brady just casually cruising through the streets of Madrid ahead of his #ElClasico trip https://t.co/WvJSAM6FZQ — Football España (@footballespana_) April 21, 2024

Plenty of pre-game eyes will be on Brady in the stands, but the on pitch focus will be on Barcelona’s final chances to challenge Real Madrid’s eight point title lead.

La Blaugrana are preparing for a trophy less season but Xavi Hernandez will be looking to fight for something on his final trip to Madrid as Barcelona manager.