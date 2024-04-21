Injury update could block Barcelona star from summer exit

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest could see his summer exit blocked following a serious injury.

Dest had looked certain to leave Catalonia in 2024, with his first team chances still limited at the club, and Barcelona are happy to sell him.

The USA international has not made a senior Barcelona appearance since 2022 and he accepted an offer to join PSV on a season long loan at the start of 2023/24.

A return to the Netherlands has revived Dest’s faltering career with PSV almost over the line in their Eredivisie title push.

PSV are ready to activate Dest’s €10m transfer clause, as per their agreement with Barcelona, and director of football Earnie Stewart has indicated talks are ongoing, with a deal almost done.

However, the latest update from the Netherlands indicates Dest could be sidelined until 2025 after suffering a knee injury in training.

Barcelona will now wait to see if PSV stick to their plan of retaining Dest as he faces a lengthy spell out of action.