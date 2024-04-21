“I had two options” – Manchester City opens up on defining penalty miss against Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, defeating Manchester City in dramatic fashion. It finished 1-1 on the night (4-4 on aggregate) after 120 minutes, meaning the penalties were required – Los Blancos proved to be victorious in the end, winning 4-3.

Real Madrid had to come from behind in the shoot-out, as Luka Modric missed their first penalty. Bernardo Silva took the next effort immediately after the Croatian veteran, and ended up chipping his effort into the arms of Andriy Lunin, who stayed in the middle.

Bernardo was panned for his penalty miss, which he opened up on after scoring the winner in Man City’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea on Saturday – quotes via Marca.

“I had two options: go for one of the sides or shoot down the middle. I was waiting… (Lunin) moved early, that’s why I thought the middle was good. In moments of pressure, goalkeepers move 99% of the time.”

Lunin went on to save Mateo Kovacic’s penalty too, which allowed Real Madrid to progress to the last four of the Champions League. They will certainly fancy their chances of collecting a 15th title in the competition come June.