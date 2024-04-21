Frenkie de Jong stance on Barcelona future amid Bayern Munich interest

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been one of the stories of the summer for the last two years running, and once again, just over a month from the end of the season, his future is in the news.

The Dutch midfielder is one of the highest earners at Barcelona, and at 26 years of age, represents one of their assets that could fetch a high fee on the transfer market. Despite his quality, he is not considered one of the players that they want to keep at all costs.

On Friday it was revealed that Bayern Munich are keen on de Jong, and while in the past de Jong’s desire to remain in Catalonia has impeded any exit from Barcelona, it is no longer ruled out entirely that he could leave, as Matteo Moretto has told Football España. He is still keen to remain at Barcelona, but previously it was a categorical no.

De Jong’s performances over the past few years have varied, and at his best, he has shown he has the talent to be one of the best in the world. However his best has not been something many managers have been able to rely on, although equally he has often been lacking the structure he would like around me.