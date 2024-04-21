Fabrizio Romano issues latest update on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are expected to have a very exciting summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe will arrive from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, and moves are also being planned for Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro. Endrick Felipe will also finally complete his signing from Palmeiras, which was agreed in 2022.

In the case of Davies, Real Madrid have been monitoring his situation for much of the season. Personal terms have already been agreed, and for now, Los Blancos are biding their time, which is why the situation has gone quiet.

This tranquillity is nothing to worry about for Real Madrid supporters, as Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing.

“The Alphonso Davies situation remains very clear for Real Madrid. They are waiting for Davies to answer to Bayern’s contract proposal, then Real Madrid’s position is firm that they won’t spend €60-70m on a player with one year left on his contract.

“Real Madrid will insist on a fair price for this summer or they could wait until summer 2025 when he would be a free agent, but Real would prefer to go for him now with good price, rather than wait.”