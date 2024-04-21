Confirmed: Atletico Madrid will only accept release clause for forward this summer

The rise of Samu Omorodion has been one of the more impressive over the last 12 months. The 19-year-old forward was playing in the fourth tier last season, but after making his La Liga debut for Granada, Atletico Madrid activated his €6m release clause just a week later.

Los Rojiblancos sent him out on loan to Alaves for him to continue his growth, and while it has been a mixed season in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Omorodion has shown flashes that he could be a major problem for defences. In 22 starts, he has nine goals and an assist this season, and there is talk that he could return to the Metropolitano next season.

🎙️ Diego Simeone: “Samu Omorodion? It’s not fair to talk about a guy who is elsewhere; the work he’s doing speaks for itself. At the end of the season, we can discuss more things. He’s in another place, and I have a lot of respect for where he is.” pic.twitter.com/lBgoUCGGSl — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 20, 2024

There has been talk that already Premier League sides could try and make a move for him in the next transfer window, but Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Atletico Madrid will only allow Omorodion to leave if his release clause is met – which is approaching €100m.

Other reports have put the figure at €90m, and it just goes to show how highly Omorodion is rated. While he is yet to show the clinical edge that is required of a top striker, it is easy to imagine that Atletico want to develop him, thinking they may have a top-level forward without having to pay for one. Given Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay are into their thirties, this feels particularly pertinent.