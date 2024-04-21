Carlo Ancelotti claims Real Madrid were running on empty in El Clasico win

Carlo Ancelotti hailed the resolve of his Real Madrid team as they sealed a late 3-2 El Clasico win over Barcelona.

Los Blancos have moved to within eight points of confirming the La Liga title in the run in as Jude Bellingham’s late goal stole the show.

Ancelotti is on course to potentially win two major trophies in the final weeks of the campaign ahead of a UEFA Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid’s victory over their arch rivals was made all the more impressive as it came four days after their penalty shootout win at Manchester City.

Ancelotti’s charges turned in a resolute showing across 120 minutes, plus spot kicks, in Manchester, and Bellingham scored past the 90 minute mark at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“We have handled the situation well, twice we needed to turn the match around, and we were capable of doing it”, as per quotes from Marca.

“And then with that last drop of energy, from an unforgettable week, we have managed to win.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a league trip to Real Sociedad on April 26 before heading to Munich for a crunch Champions League semi final first leg four days later.