Bayern Munich keen on Real Madrid starter, Alphonso Davies could be used as part of swap deal

Real Madrid are set to make a move for Alphonso Davies this summer. The Canadian left-back would be available on a cut-price deal, with his contract at Bayern Munich set to expire at the end of next season – a situation that greatly pleases Los Blancos, as they can sign their top defensive target for a fraction of his typical market value.

The likelihood is that Davies would be first-choice left-back upon his arrival at Real Madrid, displacing Ferland Mendy, who has had an impressive season. Club bosses are keen to sell the Frenchman this summer anyway, as his own contract also expires in 2025. Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t want this, as he is keen to retain Mendy’s services, even if Davies arrives for next season.

As per L’Equipe, a possible swap deal involving Davies and Mendy could be orchestrated, with Bayern keen to sign the latter this summer. They are said to be open to the arrangement, although they will have competition for Mendy’s signature, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Napoli also listed as interested clubs.

It remains to be seen who wins out in this Mendy situation: the Real Madrid board, or Ancelotti. He would certainly be good competition for Davies, although it does make sense for Los Blancos to cash in, especially with significant interest being shown.