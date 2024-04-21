Barcelona willing to sell Bayern Munich and Manchester United target Ronald Araujo this summer

Due to their ongoing financial woes, Barcelona will be forced into making significant sales during the summer transfer window. The likes of Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have been touted for possible departures, but at this stage, it seems that the most likely candidate to leave is Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan defender revealed earlier this week that he is currently in preliminary contract negotiations with Barcelona, although it seems that those behind the scenes could now be working towards a possible sale, which would significant help the club’s ailing finances.

According to Sport, Barcelona are open to selling Araujo this summer, provided that an acceptable offer arrives. His red card against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, which partially led to the club’s exit from the Champions League, has led to doubts over his continuity, and now, he is no longer considered to be untouchable.

🚨 Ronald Araújo is no longer untouchable at Barça. The club will listen to offers for him. The board is convinced that they will be able to obtain an offer of even more than €100m. The club believes that with Pau Cubarsí they can afford to sell the Uruguayan, which will help…

Araujo has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United over the course of the season, and his agent has reportedly held talks with the Bundesliga giants in recent weeks. His situation at Barcelona will certainly be one to follow in the coming months.